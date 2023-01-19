Hurtado secures her victory in senate district 16 election

On Jan. 17, the last elections office to roll out their recount results was Kern County, and the results confirmed Hurtado’s win with 13 votes more than Shepard. She is now set to represent the newly formed 16 senate district. Hurtado had formerly represented district 14, which encompassed portions of Fresno, Kings, Madera and Merced counties.

When Shepard fell 22 votes shy in his race against Hurtado, he requested a recount just days later. The two were neck-and-neck in the race for senate district 16, which includes portions of Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties.

“It’s time for David Shepard to admit the race is over,” Lisa Gasperoni, campaign consultant for Melissa Hurtado said in a statement. “Shepard’s ongoing attempts to undermine the will of the voters and change the outcome of the election to his personal benefit are becoming more and more desperate.”