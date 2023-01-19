LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lindsay’s ‘Rise of the Phoenix’ 109th annual awards ceremony

Hello Editor,

I am reaching out to you to let you know of our 109th Annual Awards Ceremony, that will be on January 28th, 2023, at 5:30pm, at the Lindsay Memorial Building. This year our board decided that our theme would be “Rise of the Phoenix” from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

We will be having heavy appetizers from:

OH Sushi

Landing 13

The Boil Spot

A dessert table from:

Take the Cake

Cocktails by:

Mixology

From 7-8 p.m. we will then have our installation of appointed directors and awards for our nominees for the 2022 year. This year we will be awarding 12 nominees in the following categories:

New Business of the Year- Mi Raza Es Primero

Business of the Year- Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home

Organization of the Year- Foothill Rotary of Lindsay

Employee of the Year- Ashley Park, City of Lindsay

Public Safety Employee of the Year- Lt. Nicholas Nave

Volunteer of the Year- Jayne Denni

Citizen of the Year- Roxanne Serna

Female Youth of the Year- Jennifer Gonzalez-Espinoza

Male Youth of the Year- Cameron Dunbar

Woman of the Year- Stephanie Velesquez-Orosco

Man of the Year- Danny Salinas

Lifetime Achievement Award- Jeff Munter

We also would like to recognize all our Sponsors who donated to this event:

Flame & Ash Sponsors

Bank of the Sierra-Lindsay Branch

Eagle Mountain Casino

Horizon & Song Sponsors

County of Tulare-Tulare County Board of Supervisors

Mid Valley Disposal

Southern California Edison

Herb & Spice Sponsors

Aurora Grace E Hwang, MD, FAAP

Mi Raza Es Primero

Family Health Care Network

The Orange Bar

Lindsay Chamber of Commerce has had a successful year for 2022, securing a new location for the Chamber of Commerce in September, revitalizing our Chambers services to our members by creating and partnering with our local non-profit organizations to increase Community Activities/Events. There have been many changes and we as a Chamber this 2023 year, have many new things planned for our members and community. Some events to look forward to this year will include:

Saint Patrick’s Day Brewfest March 18th

“The Game of Life” for our Lindsay High School Seniors-late April

Get outdoor Event-June

Midsummer Gala- Mid June

And much more for the remaining part of the 2023 year. We are excited to partner with some of our local organizations and most importantly our Businesses.

This last year’s events included:

108th Annual Award Dinner which was held in May

Partnered with the City of Lindsay for the Sunset Memorial Day Ceremony

Partnered with City of Lindsay for the Military Banner program with 77 entries for our first applications-Ceremony was held in November

Fireworks Booth in July

Partnered with Mayor Ramona Caudillo and Council member Ramiro Serna for our 2nd Annual Police and Fire Pancake Appreciation Fundraiser- Awarding our Police and Fire with a check for over eight thousand dollars

Partnered with the Lindsay Wellness Center for the 1st annual Pumpkin Carving Party

Partnered with the Spirit and the Bride Kingdom Coalition and McDermont X for the Harvest Festival

Christmas Parade to end our year’s events

This year for 2023 we will be focusing on our mission statement, to assure a leadership role in improving the overall economic climate for members through the implementation of programs and services which stimulate business growth and enhance the quality of life in the Lindsay area.

For more ticket information email [email protected] or on our website

https://thelindsaychamber.com/ or at 559-793-5967

Roxanne Serna

President Lindsay Chamber of Commerce

PO Box 989

246 E Honolulu

Lindsay CA 93247