VMC ends partnership with Kaweah Health

“To this day, I have never been told what Kaweah did or failed to do that triggered VMC’s decision to end our relationship,” Herbst said.

Sometime before December, Herbst said VMC planned to remain an independent, physician-owned medical group and confirmed it was entering into an professional services agreement with Adventist Health, which competes with Kaweah Health for local staff and resources. In response to questions from local media, Herbst said Adventist Health intends to purchase all of VMC’s assets currently owned by Kaweah Health and hopes to retain as many of its existing providers as possible. During the first seven years of the contract, Herbst said Kaweah Health has invested more than $80 million in VMC to acquire and renovate assets, to provide funding support to recruit and retain physicians, staff and other providers, and to fund its operations. Herbst also said Adventist made promises Kaweah could not, such as a new medical office building, dedicated ambulatory surgery center, and promises of equal or higher compensation to providers and staff.

“I don’t believe their decision to look for a new partner was due to Kaweah’s financial challenges but again, a reason has never been given,” Herbst said. “Adventist Health does have greater financial resources than Kaweah Health and perhaps VMC believes that they will be able to make greater financial investments in them than we have made.”

Both Adventist Health and VMC said they were unable to comment as of press time.