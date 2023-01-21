Woodlake Boys, Girls Clubs honor Dr. King

On the third Monday of every January, the Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias (BGCS) staff invites a guest speaker from the community who will inspire the local youth in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, over 60 members from BGCS locations across Tulare County met at the Woodlake club on Jan. 16 to hear from well-known local Terrance Anthony about strength in the community.

“It was refreshing seeing the kids come together,” Anthony said. “I live in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, so seeing them come together on Martin Luther King Day was cool.”

Anthony has become well known over the years due mostly to his work at Goin’ Postal shipping services, as a substitute teacher and as a volleyball, track and ﬁeld and football coach. According to Leticia Bettencourt, director of operations at BGCS, Anthony was the clear choice to have as a guest speaker because of his ability to relate to his young audience.

“I also went to a Boys & Girls Club when I was young, from second grade to sixth grade.” Anthony told the children. “I actually learned how to play basketball at the Boys & Girls Club.”