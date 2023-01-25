Parole denial leaves double murderer behind bars

For a double murder committed 48 years ago, Henry Borbon continues to serve out his life sentence after his parole denial
VISALIA – Henry Borbon is set to stay in prison for a two-man crime that earned him a ticket into custody almost 50 years ago.
For his 19th parole hearing since he was first put away, Borbon received a three-year parole denial at the hands of prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Jan. 20. Borbon, 85, is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran. The DA’s office regularly attends parole hearings, and in this case, a deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release.
The crime took place on the afternoon of Feb. 28, 1975. According to the DA’s office, Borbon and his co-defendant Joe Perez murdered victims Richard Gaither and Rosie Sanchez on Yokohol Drive, a route just east of Exeter. The men drove the victims to this location in Perez’s car under the guise of a drug transaction.
Instead, Gaither was shot twice in the back of the head by Borbon on the side of the road. Perez attempted to bludgeon Sanchez, the mother of his own children, to death with a hammer. When it became apparent that the strikes were not fatal, Borbon then stabbed Sanchez to death. Her body was discovered days after the murder floating in the Kings River near Stratford while Gaither’s body was left on the side of the road, where he was shot.
Witnesses to events before and after the crime was committed was what led to these men’s eventual arrests. During the trial, further witness testimony revealed that Perez was angered by Sanchez’s romantic relationship with Gaither and paid Borbon $1,000 to assist him in murdering the two victims.
In November 1978, Borbon was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to life in prison. Perez was convicted of first-degree murder in Kern County and was sentenced to death in 1976. However, Perez’s death sentence was later reduced to life in prison.