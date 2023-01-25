Porterville works to “Shape Up” in time for St. Patrick’s Day

“We’ve kept it going because it’s a good way to kick off the new year,” Graybehl said. “It doesn’t take a lot of effort from participants, they just log their workouts and we get to keep track and keep in touch with them.”

The fitness challenge starts on Feb. 1 and wraps up on March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day. According to Graybehl, the event started in its first year as the “1,000 challenge” but since it ends on St. Patrick’s Day, the name was changed to the Shamrock Shape Up in its second year. Through the Shamrock Shape Up, residents can partake in any type of workout they deem fit for the 1,000 minutes. Graybehl said it could be anything from a brisk walk or hardcore pump routine at the gym, so long as the workout is serving the resident; and after completing their workout, she said participants keep track of their progress by logging it on the online platform Strava.

Strava is an internet service used to track physical exercise by incorporating social networking features, which Graybehl described as becoming part of a club. Similar to the way other social media platforms work, she said people can comment on other people’s logged activities and leave supporting remarks or even link up for partnered workouts. It also allows the city to keep track of resident participation as the 45 days progress, and show their own staff’s progress as they partake in the challenge as well.