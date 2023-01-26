Lindsay PD houses new homelessness liaison

Bruce Fox, an officer at Lindsay’s police department, reaches out to the homeless community through new liaison officer position
LINDSAY – After an increase of homelessness in California, Lindsay had to be creative on addressing homelessness by implementing a new officer role into their police department.
Lindsay native Bruce Fox is a part of Lindsay PD’s newest initiative in aiding individuals experiencing homelessness. As a homeless liaison officer, he is tasked with giving resources that government, religious institutions and other organizations provide to Lindsay’s homeless population. But among the more important aspects of Fox’s role is the relationships he builds with homeless individuals within the city.
“My role within the homeless community is to be the bridge between people experiencing homelessness and the resources that [are available],” Fox said. “Some homeless people aren’t aware of what help they can get and how they can get it.”
When Fox first began this role as a homeless liaison officer, he came into contact with a transient woman who was sitting outside of the police station. Fox approached the woman, and she had told him she was from Visalia, but came to Lindsay in search of resources. She had recently read an article about Lindsay’s homeless outreach, and was hoping the city could point her in the right direction.
Though Fox is relatively new to the position, he is not new to the department. He was first hired on in 2020, right after graduating from the police academy. He quickly learned that as a police officer, it can be difficult for some individuals to open up to him due to the stigma surrounding his profession. However, Fox’s job is also geared toward building rapport with the community, ushering in trust with individuals he frequently comes across.
“Everyone has their own views, so I understand that some people will be more welcoming of me than others,” Fox said. “I hope to get the homeless [community] to understand that I can be a resource to them and connect them to the assistance they may need.”
Fox is not only tasked with connecting and giving resources to those experiencing homelessness, but he also responds to crime involving transient individuals. At Lindsay’s Jan. 10 city council meeting, Fox told the council that there are currently 18 homeless individuals in the city.
He approaches homeless individuals throughout the city and carries a binder in hand, where he takes their photo, collects emergency contacts for them and also gives them resources such as information about Alcoholics Anonymous, homeless shelters, offers transportation and much more. It hasn’t come without challenges, though. Fox said there were 292 documented incidents involving homeless individuals last year, which averaged to 24 incidents a month. However, it is rarely violent crime that he responds to.
“They’re people too. Usually there is not too much violence within the homeless community [here],” Fox said. “It’s a small city, everyone knows each other.”
Most of the crime Fox responds to involving homeless individuals is trespassing, possession of controlled substances, or being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to Fox. An important factor of Fox’s job is enforcing the law in a way that is equal.
Fox said that he is intentional about not treating the homeless community differently than other members of the community. Additionally, being mindful of mental health issues or substance abuse is important too.
“Everyone is responsible for their own actions, however many criminal incidents involving the homeless stem from mental health issues, substance abuse issues or a mixture of the two,” Fox said. “It is necessary to always be cognizant of those factors when dealing with anyone as a police officer and act accordingly.”
This is not the first attempt to address and reduce homelessness in the valley, though. On Jan. 12, Porterville’s Chief of Police Jake Castellow and police captain Dominic Barteau presented an overview of the newly formed Special Methods and Resources Team (SMART), to members of the community. At the meeting, they provided a summary of the successful partnerships which have been formed to assist individuals experiencing homelessness connect to housing and resources. This was not only specific to Porterville, though. City staff presented all efforts made by cities throughout the county to address homelessness.