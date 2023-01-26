Lindsay PD houses new homelessness liaison

Bruce Fox, an officer at Lindsay’s police department, reaches out to the homeless community through new liaison officer position

LINDSAY – After an increase of homelessness in California, Lindsay had to be creative on addressing homelessness by implementing a new officer role into their police department.

Lindsay native Bruce Fox is a part of Lindsay PD’s newest initiative in aiding individuals experiencing homelessness. As a homeless liaison officer, he is tasked with giving resources that government, religious institutions and other organizations provide to Lindsay’s homeless population. But among the more important aspects of Fox’s role is the relationships he builds with homeless individuals within the city.

“My role within the homeless community is to be the bridge between people experiencing homelessness and the resources that [are available],” Fox said. “Some homeless people aren’t aware of what help they can get and how they can get it.”