VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

The two-story clinic will offer services including mental health, optometry, podiatry, audiology, physical therapy, logistics and administrative functions supported by the main VA campus in Fresno. The site will have a variety of exam rooms, procedure rooms, audiology and speech consultation rooms, an x-ray room and radiographic ultrasound room, where primary care and specialty services may be completed. This new, larger location will allow the VA to serve 20% more veterans than the current clinic because it is closer for veterans living in Fresno and Kings Counties. The clinic is expected to see as many as 95 veterans daily.

Initially, the VA clinic anticipates 45 employees, which could potentially increase to 53 employees in five years. The proposed hours of operation for the medical office are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The only drawback to the site was that it only had 120 of the 152 parking spaces required for the square footage. The planning commission approved the project because in-lieu parking fees had already been paid for 52 stalls, well over the 32 needed to meet the requirement.

The VA has been looking for a spot for an expanded clinic for several years. The VA began requesting proposals to build a new 20,000- to 25,000-square foot clinic in Tulare County midway through 2021 to expand services offered at its current site in Tulare, which is less than 8,000 square feet. The decision was supposed to be made in August 2021, but had to be extended due to the lack of viable proposals. The VA also made it clear it was not interested in constructing a new building due to the cost.