Homeless settle into Tulare camp

Individuals who take advantage of what the city has to offer, will have a plethora of programs available to them, but will not be required to participate in any of them. The Tulare Cares service delivery model “emphasizes provision of the basic needs to unhoused individuals to get them off the streets.” The standards for those who live in the area cover a broad range. The city is aware that some issues may turn up after the individuals move in, but they will deal with those things as they come.

All guests must be 18 years or older and must go through an initial check-in process. They will be given a tent from the city and prohibited to use a different one. Only one tent is allowed per campsite, guests are prohibited from moving from their designated spot and no additional guests are allowed. Only one vehicle is allowed per campsite and overnight sleeping in vehicles is prohibited. The city will allow one animal per campsite and provide a four foot leash and stake or tether.

Personal items must be kept contained on each individual’s 12 by 15 foot campsite, or in a storage area, otherwise the items will be disposed of by city staff. Fires are restricted to designated areas and no trash or debris is allowed to be burned. All residents must agree to obey fire and safety regulations and deliberate damage to city owned property is prohibited and not tolerated.

Sobriety is not required while on site, but no illegal drug use is allowed on the premises at any time. Guests must agree to not use or sell drugs or illegal substances on site; however, cannabis and alcohol are allowed. They are only allowed to be consumed in each individual’s “assigned tent area,” and not permitted in common areas. According to the rules and regulations, “any individual found to have used or sold drugs or any illegal substances will be immediately removed and permanently banned from the facility.”