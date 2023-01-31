Hurtado reintroduces Food for All Act to feed undocumented immigrants

Senator Melissa Hurtado reintroduces Senate Bill 464, which will allow undocumented immigrants to qualify for food assistance programs

TULARE COUNTY – The Food for All Act was included in the state’s budget last year, making California the first state in the nation to extend food assistance to undocumented seniors. However, the program is seeing delays as state funding lingers.

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) reintroduced the Food for All Act, which allows a non-citizen immigrant to be eligible for the California Department of Social Services-administered California Food Assistance Program (CalFresh). Upon implementation, undocumented seniors 55 years old and above can receive CalFresh benefits. The new policy was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, after having been first introduced in March 2021. However, after cuts from the state’s budget this January, the program was forced to be postponed to a later year when there are more funds, which led Hurtado to reintroduce the bill.

“Hunger knows no border, no race and no nationality,” Hurtado said. “I am proud that last year we were able to combat this insecurity by expanding access to food assistance to older Californians, regardless of their immigration status. But the fight isn’t over, we must continue until all Californians have equal access to food assistance.”