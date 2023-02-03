Two gang members arrested for Goshen massacre

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announces the arrests of Norteno gang members Angel Uriarte, 35, of Goshen and Noah David Beard, 25, of Visalia for the Jan. 16 killing of six family members in a Goshen home

GOSHEN – The Tulare County Sheriff Office executed Operation Nightmare early this morning to catch the suspected killers of the Goshen massacre that left six dead, including a 10-month-old baby.

At 4 a.m. today, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and agencies put into motion Operation Nightmare after a six-person massacre that took place on Jan. 16 in Goshen. The operation led to the arrests of murder suspects Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, of Goshen and Noah David Beard, 25, of Visalia. Beard was taken into custody without incident after being found in Visalia, meanwhile Uriarte was arrested in Goshen and engaged in a gun battle with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents during a warrant service. Uriarte was struck by gunfire and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is now in stable condition and expected to survive.

“The suspects and the victims have a long history of gang violence, heavily active in guns, gang violence, gun violence, and narcotics dealings,” Boudreaux said. “However, having said that, the motive is not exactly clear at this point.”