BOYS SOCCER: Monarchs beat Bears on penalty kick rebound

After trading points back and forth the entire game, the Exeter Monarchs and the Selma Bears were tied 2-2 when the Exeter senior was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled inside Selma’s goal box. He scored on the rebound from the kick and the Monarchs held on for the remaining four minutes, beating Selma 3-2 on Jan. 31.

“At the end I kept telling them to finish, finish, finish, go after it,” Exeter JV coach Brad Thompson said. “Go get the next one, focus on the play and that’s what they did.”

Thompson stepped in to coach the team after varsity head coach Pete Renteria was given a red card at the end of the Monarchs’ last game and was not allowed to attend the game against Selma. After coaching the JV team through their game, Thompson immediately switched gears to coach and encourage the varsity team in place of their head coach.

After the Bears tied the game at two at the 63 minute mark, both teams were scrambling for another goal to avoid going to overtime. Both teams had opportunities, but the goalies for both sides were making save after save. Then, with only four minutes on the clock, Quintero-Zurita was awarded a penalty shot after being fouled inside Selma’s goal box.