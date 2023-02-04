Farmersville considers recreation department

At their Jan. 9 city council meeting, Farmersville city manager Jennifer Gomez said that though the former city council had wanted staff to look into a recreation division, there would be a lot of reorganization that would have to take place. According to Gomez, a recreation division could have a direct impact on the Boys & Girls Club, as well as various community sports leagues in the city. Fortunately for the club, the current council quickly scrapped the idea until a strategic plan meeting on Feb. 6.

“This had not been identified as a goal or priority in the council’s strategic plan, so we have only just recently compiled some rough estimates in order to get a general understanding of any anticipated revenues and expenses related to establishing a new division,” Gomez said.

The reason being is the city would need to occupy the Community Center, which currently houses the Boys & Girls Club, for office space and activities. Unless the club relocated, they would not be able to operate without a facility in the case the city were to use their current facility. Additionally, the football, soccer and baseball leagues that use the city’s sports and recreation fields would no longer be able to use them at their leisure, as the city would give their recreation division first priority over these spaces.