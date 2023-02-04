GIRLS SOCCER: Monarchs win in double overtime

The two defenses were the stars of the game. CVC and Exeter have different offensive styles, so their defenses had to be on the ball. CVC runs a direct attack with their offense, while Exeter tends to pass around their opponent. Both seemed to be up against a wall.

“Defensively we had to make an adjustment,” Lasky said. “They didn’t penetrate very often. Except when we got a little nervous after they scored that second goal.”

The second goal of the night came less than a minute after the first one. Freshman Cooper Piepgrass scored the first goal off of a corner kick after 70 minutes of play. Immediately after the kickoff, CVC took the ball into Exeter’s zone. Freshman Reagan Neese and junior Taylie Avila took possession of the ball from a Monarch defender. Neese sent a tiny pass to Avila and Avila sent it straight into the net.

Back at square one of being faced with a tie on their records, the teams continued to battle it out through the final ten minutes of regulation. As the game ended, they took a short break before lining up for even more intense soccer. Ten minutes of overtime and it was still 1-1. It would take nine more minutes of battling back and forth for Vasquez to decide the game.