Krstic caps historic career in Farmersville

For those outside the community, he might best be remembered as the police chief who doubled as the fire chief, served two stints as interim city manager, and for a few months was the only administrator left at city hall.

“He stepped beyond the role of police chief and looked at the global needs of the city and not just public safety,” Gomez said. “That’s something you look for in a smaller community.”

Gomez said Krstic’s ties with the community extended beyond the walls of city hall. Despite living in Visalia for all but the first four years of his life, Krstic knows many residents by name, and was actively involved in the school district, Kiwanis, and the business community.

“He was a face and a fixture in this town,” Gomez said. “It’s not going to be easy to say goodbye. It will be hard, professionally and personally.

Gomez announced Krstic’s successor on Feb. 2 with the promotion of Commander Jay Brock to the Chief of Police. Brock has worked in local law enforcement for 35 years and has been with the City of Farmersville since 2008. His years of experience along with obtaining a master’s degree in criminal justice means he will be bringing a wealth of knowledge and understanding to step into his new role.

“Jay is committed to serving his community and making Farmersville a safe and enjoyable place to live and work,” the city said in its Feb. 2 statement. “The City looks forward to his leadership in the coming years.”