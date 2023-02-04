North America’s largest Catholic church opens in Visalia

Shimmering red pews line the halls of St. Charles Borromeo, a church that is now home to 14,000 registered families in the Good Shepherd Parish, the largest parish in North America. As one walks down the large halls of St. Charles, they are met with a mural depicting every race and culture worshiping a grand statue of Jesus, and beneath them is the Valley, with lines of fruit trees and rolling foothills. After years of construction and planning, the Diocese of Fresno and Good Shepherd Parish dedicated the church building for the very first time on Feb. 2.

“Behind us stands just a building, but today it becomes sacred ground. That’s a cause for great rejoicing,” Rev. Alex Chavez, the pastor at St. Charles Borromeo, said. “The beauty inside will draw many; those that come to the Sequoias, those that are Catholic, non-Catholic and even those who appreciate fine art. I believe they will make it a point to come and see the beauty that God has created through all those who have worked tirelessly.”

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan said that dedicating the building is one of the most ancient rites of the Catholic church. With thousands in the audience, the church building was anointed with perfumed oil. The walls, Holy Chrism and the altar were all gently speckled with oil, which Brennan said sets the building apart as chosen and sacred. It is one of the only Roman Catholic Church rituals where an object is anointed, and has been a practice in the church for centuries.

“We hope that this place will be a place of pilgrimage, where people from California, the United States and from all over the world, will come to be inspired by not just the scope of [this church], but by the beauty of it,” Brennan said. “There’s an incredible human value to having your heart and your mind lifted up by the beauty of a place. It’s sacred space. We hope to make it so for many people, for generations to come.”