BASKETBALL: Farmersville girls basketball clinches East Sequoia League win

With a 25-2 overall record and an undefeated league record, the Farmersville Aztecs have clinched the league championship for the first time in school history after defeating the Orosi Cardinals for a second time on Tuesday, Feb. 7. They are the only undefeated team left in the East Sequoia League, with only one game remaining. Whether they win or lose their next game, the Aztecs will finish with the best record in the league.

“It feels good to be in the position that we’re in right now,” Farmersville assistant coach Mercedes Rosales said. “We knew that this game at Orosi was gonna be a tough one.”

The Aztecs didn’t make it seem like a tough battle, despite Orosi holding second place in league and beating every team except Farmersville. They shifted into gear in the second quarter, scoring 18 points to pull ahead 31-14 by halftime. Their full press defense contained the Cardinals offense so well that the Aztecs were able to gain a 25-point lead throughout the second and third quarters.

Of the Aztecs’ 56 points, 24 were thanks to freshman guard Jazmaine Stewart. With those 24 points, Stewart surpassed 500 career points in just her first season with the Aztecs. She has an uncanny ability to get open and impressive shooting skills, particularly outside the three-point line.