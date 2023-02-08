COVID vaccine mandate kicks the bucket for schools

“COVID-19 immunization is an important tool for keeping our kids healthy and schools open. Health officials strongly recommend immunization of students and staff against COVID-19 to prevent hospitalization and other serious complications,” the CDPH said in a statement.

The vaccine mandate had a long road ahead of it before it could have been implemented. It was already pushed back to 2023-24 last year after having been introduced long before. However, the clock ran out on the mandate, as the state of emergency ends on Feb. 28, and after that, Newson will no longer be able to implement COVID regulations. It was a turbulent few years of parents and organizations, such as Unmask Tulare County, flocking to VUSD school board meetings and town halls to oppose the mandate, among other regulations.

During a town hall meeting in Exeter on Nov. 2, 2021, parents swarmed the Exeter Women’s Club to capacity to chime in on the potential mandate in schools. Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, Tim Hire, was in attendance, and had said if parents are not approved for an exemption to the vaccine mandate, then students will be forced into independent study, but others might have to take “the jab” to keep their kids in school so they can go to work. However, this year Andre Pecina, the VUSD administrator of outreach and communications, said that this was never the case since the mandate failed to be implemented before the state of emergency ended.