Lindsay paves way for cyclists, pedestrians

The corridor renovation plan involves adding a physically separated bike lane that will be raised up off of the road, high visibility crosswalks and installing flashing beacons at the surrounding intersections for pedestrian safety. Additionally, the corridor will undergo beautification projects, such as adding more lighting, installing either paved buffers or buffers with plants and greenery, and also adding some stormwater management. And the road itself will also get some much needed maintenance. Though the beautification and safety features will be added, the lanes and roundabout infrastructure itself will not be changed.

Leon said sadding safer crosswalk areas resonated with the community during their public outreach. He said that there are hardly any safe, well-designated crosswalks in the city that run north to south. The crosswalk renovations are especially important since both the city’s downtown area and the Jefferson Elementary School will be using these crosswalks, since they sit alongside the Hermosa Corridor.

To make the corridor more functional, there will be more wayfindings and signage added along the roadway, not only to direct traffic, but to beautify the area. The team is also considering adding artwork that would face the roadway, but that is still in the planning stages.

Leon said that his team and the city staff had many outlets to reach the community and receive their input throughout the entire planning process. They had an advisory group, an online project website, a survey, they did pop ups within the community and performed walking audits with the school and with stakeholders in order to hear from the public.