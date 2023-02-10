Farmersville considers recreation department

The former Farmersville City Council decides to table the idea of a creating a recreation department to consider impacts to the Boys & Girls Club and existing sport leagues

FARMERSVILLE – After the former city council requested that staff brainstorm a recreation department for the city, staff found a newly formed division could disrupt programs already in place.

At their Jan. 9 city council meeting, Farmersville city manager Jennifer Gomez said that though the former city council had wanted staff to look into a recreation division, there would be a lot of reorganization that would have to take place. According to Gomez, a recreation division could have a direct impact on the Boys & Girls Club, as well as various community sports leagues in the city. Fortunately for the club, the current council quickly scrapped the idea until a strategic plan meeting on Feb. 6.