Collision on hwy 65 leaves one dead, other with major injuries

During the initial investigation the 43-year-old driver of a 2002 Honda was driving southbound on Highway 65 at approximately 55 mph. Benito Morales, 30, was driving a 2016 Kia northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 55 mph, approaching the Honda from the opposite direction. For reasons yet to be determined, the 43-year-old allowed his Honda to drift to the left and across the center line, directly into the path of Morales’ vehicle.

The front of the Honda collided with the front of the Kia in the northbound lane of Highway 65. The impact of the collision caused fatal injuries to the 43-year-old. The Honda came to rest on the southbound lane of Highway 65. The Kia’s engine became dislodged causing all lighting to go out on the vehicle as it came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 65, facing west.

The Kia was involved in a secondary collision and moved out of the roadway. Morales was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. He was also arrested for suspicion of DUI and released to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in this collision regarding the driver of the Honda.