Collision on hwy 65 leaves one dead, other with major injuries

On Highway 65 for unknown reasons a 43-year-old drifts directly into oncoming traffic, collides with a car
VISALIA – A Farmersville man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a vehicle collided with his vehicle on Highway 65 sending him to Kaweah Health Medical Center.
On Feb. 4, at approximately 6 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65, north of Ave 244, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
During the initial investigation the 43-year-old driver of a 2002 Honda was driving southbound on Highway 65 at approximately 55 mph. Benito Morales, 30, was driving a 2016 Kia northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 55 mph, approaching the Honda from the opposite direction. For reasons yet to be determined, the 43-year-old allowed his Honda to drift to the left and across the center line, directly into the path of Morales’ vehicle.
The front of the Honda collided with the front of the Kia in the northbound lane of Highway 65. The impact of the collision caused fatal injuries to the 43-year-old. The Honda came to rest on the southbound lane of Highway 65. The Kia’s engine became dislodged causing all lighting to go out on the vehicle as it came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 65, facing west.
The Kia was involved in a secondary collision and moved out of the roadway. Morales was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. He was also arrested for suspicion of DUI and released to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in this collision regarding the driver of the Honda.
Collision Report
On Feb. 9, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 63, south of Friden Ave, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
During the initial investigation it was determined Jose Matias was driving a Freightliner semi truck pulling an empty semi trailer, traveling northbound on Highway 63, south of Friden Avenue at approximately 35-40 mph. A 35-year-old was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger, was driving northbound on Highway 63, south of Friden Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching the slower moving semi truck/trailer. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the Dodge allowed her vehicle to continue at a high rate of speed and drove into the back of the semi trailer. The impact of the collision caused fatal injuries to the driver of the Dodge. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.