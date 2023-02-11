New Exeter task force to fight crime by studying

“We all recognize that public safety is a complex issue, and it has budgetary constraints,” Riddle said. “Essentially, we would take an eight month study, and I know that sometimes schedules change, but we would do an in depth data driven study.”

Riddle laid out an eight month timeline for the task force. They would start out defining what their tasks are as a committee, and then would begin collecting data from Exeter and their comparable cities, such as Woodlake, Farmersville and Lindsay. City manager Adam Ennis said that the direction of the task force will come as they begin their studies.

From the data and information they collect, they will begin to try and make sense of crime that occurs within Exeter. Lastly, they will come up with recommendations on how to mitigate crime to either the city council, city staff or the department, depending on what they find. Ennis said that the crime data they gather will be from various sources, including local departments and even the District Attorney’s office.