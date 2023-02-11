TCSO arrest teen for school shooting threat

Tulare County Sheriff Department arrests, books 13-year-old boy for making threats to shoot staff and students at El Monte Middle School in Orosi
TULARE COUNTY – As mass shootings are becoming more and more prevalent in society, local law enforcement was quick to respond to a student in Orosi after a threat was made.
Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
Deputies contacted the boy at his home and he was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility. Detectives are currently investigating this case.
Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Sheriff Log
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, the TCSO SWAT Team was called out to the 7200 Block of Road 248 in Terra Bella. They were called to help Exeter Police and the US Marshals serve a high-risk warrant on a suspect wanted for an attempted murder eight months ago in Exeter.
During the warrant, the suspect, Moses Legazpi, 38, was found hiding on the property. As SWAT members tried to take Legazpi into custody, he shot at them several times. Negotiations continued and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.
Luckily, there were no injuries to SWAT personnel or the suspect. TCSO detectives are still working on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.