TCSO arrest teen for school shooting threat

Sheriff Log

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, the TCSO SWAT Team was called out to the 7200 Block of Road 248 in Terra Bella. They were called to help Exeter Police and the US Marshals serve a high-risk warrant on a suspect wanted for an attempted murder eight months ago in Exeter.

During the warrant, the suspect, Moses Legazpi, 38, was found hiding on the property. As SWAT members tried to take Legazpi into custody, he shot at them several times. Negotiations continued and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Luckily, there were no injuries to SWAT personnel or the suspect. TCSO detectives are still working on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.