Three rivers local contributes to Willie Nelson’s grammy-winning album

“Dreamin’ Again” is a melancholic tune of a man who keeps reaching out for a lover that is no longer there. Routh tells a tale that is all too common: a man reminiscing of his past lover in sleep, but awakes to find it is all a dream. Routh said that a huge part of songwriting is making it relatable. Everyone has felt the intense feelings of heartbreak, Routh said he puts those feelings into words.

“I reached out to hold you and feel your breath on my skin / But then I awoke and I knew I had been dreamin’ again,” Routh states in his song. “What’s the dream to a dreamer / When the ghost of the love is all gone?”

This isn’t Routh’s first rodeo in the world of country music. This is the second song of Routh’s that Nelson performed in a single year. Not only that, but one of his most recent successes is the song “Dreams of the San Joaquin,” written by Randy Sharp and Routh and made famous by both Kenny Rogers and Linda Ronstadt. It tells the story of a worker in the fields of San Joaquin Valley during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression in the 1930’s and 40’s. It was recently redone by Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson as a fundraiser for the United Farm Workers and the Refugee And Immigrant Center For Education And Legal Services (RAICES), a nonprofit providing legal services to low income immigrants. The song also featured his photos in the YouTube music video and on the song’s album cover.