Visalia man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug trafficking

On Feb. 8 James Cox, 60, of Visalia, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine according to U.S. attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, Cox and a third party, acting at Cox’s direction, received over a pound of methamphetamine in two separate transactions from co-defendant Renato Aguilera, 31, of Porterville. It was received after negotiating with Pedro Delgado-Montenegro, 43, a former Porterville resident and a citizen of Mexico.

Aguilera has pleaded guilty to participating in the drug conspiracy and was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. Charges are pending against Delgado-Montenegro; he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.