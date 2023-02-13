BASKETBALL: Panthers’ free throws prevent Marauders comeback

The Marauders lost their undefeated streak to their cross-town rivals, the Panthers, in their game on Friday, Feb. 10. The Marauders were losing 34-25 when they started to make a comeback in the fourth quarter. But they suffered many penalties, and the Panthers scored 13 points on free throws alone to keep their lead and serve the Marauders their first league loss of the season with a score of 47-43.

“It’s just cross town rivals,” Porterville head coach David Kavern said. “And they’re the league champions. They were wearing shirts that say league champions [during warmups] and they deserve it. It just motivated my kids to play a little bit harder.”

Freshman Ryleigh Schoonover and senior Andrea Perez made four and five free throws respectively in the fourth quarter. As the Marauders tried to prevent the Panthers from scoring, they had more and more penalties called on them, which ended up costing them the game.