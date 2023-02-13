SOCCER: Aztecs net three goals in final eight minutes to beat Tigers

After leading 2-1 heading into the second half, the Aztecs were caught off guard by the Tigers tying the game just 30 seconds into the second half. For the next 30 minutes, the Aztec offense battled against the Tigers’ defense as they tried to regain the lead. With just eight minutes remaining, the Aztecs finally scored. Then, a minute later, they scored again. Finally, they sealed the win, scoring a fifth goal with just two minutes remaining. The Aztecs finished off their league season with a 5-2 win over the Woodlake Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 9 in second place in the East Sequoia League.

“It was definitely a little rough,” Farmersville head coach William Cifuentez said. “[Woodlake] definitely came out to play. But we picked it up at the end and we finished it.”

The Aztecs dominated possession of the ball in the second half, setting up shot after shot on the Woodlake goal until they wore down the Tigers’ defense. Though Woodlake had a few breakaways, neither team had broken the tie with less than ten minutes remaining. As it got more aggressive, the Aztecs were awarded a free kick just inside the Woodlake zone.