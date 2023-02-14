BBB cautions against heart-breaking scammers this Valentine’s season

Now that the season of love is here, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) announced reports from victims conned into losing their money through dating scams on social media. Even if someone doesn’t use dating apps, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have made for a noteworthy tool for scammers to target individuals; and the BBB has recommendations on how to identify and avoid them.

“Many have turned to online dating and social media over the past three years to find love and meet new people,” the BBB stated via news release. “Unfortunately, these platforms have not only made it easier than ever to meet new people and find dates, but have also made it easier to be scammed as well.”

First, the scam starts with the obvious: an individual is scrolling through their social media pages. The person might get a direct message from an unknown user, who seems perfect, and conversation will follow. This person is likely to say they are overseas or in the military and might be in a hurry to start a future together but hesitant to meet. Also, they may claim a lot of similar interests as the victim, like being a fellow pet lover or single parent. As a result, the innocent person may start falling victim to the scammer’s plan.