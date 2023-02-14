Kaweah Lake drained to make room for record snowpack

On Jan. 14, The Sun-Gazette reported that the “Kaweah Lake was 412% of average with releases beginning downstream to insure there is enough room for a big snowmelt coming this spring, according to Kaweah watermaster Mark Larsen. The reservoir water supply chart had an arrow pointing straight-up over the past month with the near empty lake going from just 10,000 acre feet Nov. 1 to 80,000 acre feet today. That’s nearly half of the lake’s 185,000 acre feet capacity.”

Now it’s down to 25,000 AF with releases down the Kaweah River channels being put to beneficial use in recently constructed recharge basins and about 40 previously constructed basins that have been waiting for wet year to be put into service. One of the biggest basins is Hannah Ranch that is under construction still and won’t be ready until next year. Then there is Paregien Basin, already in service with a plan to triple its capacity funded by a grant.