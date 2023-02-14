Local economy is situated well for expansion

The good news, Thornberg said, is that peak inflation should be in the rear view mirror. Business owners and consumers can reasonably expect the cost of goods and services to increase about 11% over the next five years, but that is similar to normal inflation. It shouldn’t be a problem for consumers who have seen their wages rise faster than inflation. The lowest half of household incomes saw a 50% increase in net worth and the average household income recently passed the $60,000 mark nationwide. He used an example of a made-up newscast interviewing someone filling up their gas tank complaining about high gas prices and the economy but on their way to a weekend on the lake with an Excursion pulling a speed boat.

“The economy is awful, we had to buy cheap beer for this trip,” Thornberg joked. “The average cost of gas went up by 50% but the average vehicle miles driven didn’t change. This is a false narrative we are creating.”

Thornberg said the doomsayers in the national media continue predicting a recession but said there are no major imbalances in the economy. Interest rates are already stabilizing and the prices of goods and services should begin coming down this year. The real problem facing the current economy is a housing shortage and a labor shortage. Earlier this month, national unemployment dipped to 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. But there are now more job openings, about 11 million nationwide, than jobless, less than 6 million, which is creating an excellent market for people already employed to seek out higher paying jobs. There are not enough people entering the labor force in California, which is experiencing a declining birth rate and an exodus of people to state’s with available housing. He also reminded the crowd there are always people who can work but are not part of the labor force because they choose not to work.