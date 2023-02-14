Rawhide argue city’s call for court ruling

Much of the lawsuit comes down to Major League Rule 58, which establishes standards for Minor League playing facilities. The list of standards range from seating capacity to security posts and from parking to bullpens. Major League Baseball amended the standards in 2021 with its Rule 27 after the Rawhide signed its 10-year lease with the city. The new rule uses a point system matrix to determine if stadiums are in compliance with benchmarks beginning with the start of 2023 in April. According to BaseballAmerica.com, teams are deducted at least one point for any aspect of the stadium that does not meet the new facility standards and are only allowed to have a 10-point deduction by April 1, 2025. Deductions are scored on items such as surveillance cameras, field lighting, bullpen mounds, outfield walls, visitor lockers and even internet access.

Two separate audits, one paid for by FPE and another by MLB, identified various projects required to bring the stadium into compliance with the new facilities rule, including expansion of clubhouses for home and visiting teams, expansion and renovation of associated training, office and player dining facilities, and improved lighting on the field and a new outfield fence.

“Not only did the MLB audit conclude that Rawhide Stadium was deficient, but also issued 202 non-compliance demerits,” FPE stated in its response. “A failure to remedy these demerits could ultimately result in serious fines and a loss of the team.”