Ten local leaders honored during Black History Month

Buddy Jones

Buddy Jones has a storied career not only in the Tulare County community, but throughout the Sequoias and even areas of Africa. Some know local artist Buddy Jones for his drum circles, others know him for his wood art, and yet, even more know him as the man who sends loads of rice to the village of Oroko, Africa through fundraising.

Jones is a jack of all trades, too. He has had his hands in art, advocacy, the contracting business, a National Parks touring service, and so much more. His business, Buddy Jones Contracting, was one of few highly recognized Black-owned businesses working for the local national parks. Jones championed environmental activism and was involved in multiple community-building organizations and events in the Visalia area. He was even part of the Boys & Girls Club of Tulare, the Tulare Rotary Club and the California Black Chamber of Commerce.

Jones also founded “Buddy Jones & Friends,” which is an organization that seeks to bring cultural diversity and activism. The organization hosts activities such as West African drumming, construction, wood art, storytelling, food and African American history. It’s for all ages, especially youth in culture and art.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been honored for his boundless service to the community. Last November, Jones also received the Marjorie Brandon Award. This award is given every year to honor local artists who go above and beyond to benefit the community.