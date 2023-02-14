Tulare County appoints 30 year veteran as new chief probation officer

“I am grateful to the board of supervisors and county administration for this opportunity,” Vernon said. “I look forward to working with a department full of talented professionals and leading the department as probation continues to provide public safety through accountability and opportunity.”

Vernon said she will be prioritizing the development of outdoor spaces at juvenile facilities. She said with the state juvenile facilities closing this summer, because of Senate Bill (SB) 823, it is important that local facilities see more attention. SB 823 establishes a block grant for county-based custody care and supervision of youth who are realigned from the department of justice. Juveniles are now in the care of the county and Vernon’s main goal is to make sure juveniles are taken care of.

“With all of the realignment of those youth, it is going to be super important to make sure that their programming stays in place,” Vernon said. “So that we serve [the juveniles] and give them the best opportunity to hit the ground running as an adult and hopefully move completely out of our system.”