Carmita Pena named Woodlake’s “Woman of the Year”

From its rolling green hills to its small town charm, Woodlake has been a place of pride and support for Pena from the start. Pena has spent her entire life in Woodlake. She graduated from the city’s school district and shortly after began her career there, where she has worked for over 20 years now. With her dedication to her small town, Pena received the Woman of the Year award this week.

“I hope I can inspire other women around me to give back to their community. As a Woodlake graduate, I always hope to inspire our students to pursue their dreams and to always remember where they come from as they attain their goals in life,” Pena said.

Pena is currently the coordinator of college & careers, which has evolved into overseeing different pathways offered at Woodlake High School along with the Agriculture Academy Program. But her career in Woodlake began long before. She started out as a case manager at the Woodlake Family Resource Center where she worked for three years in the early 2000’s. From there, she began working at Woodlake High School as a counselor in 2004, and quickly became the school’s head counselor in 2006. Investing in youth is a top priority for Pena.