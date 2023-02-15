COS serves up new training academies

The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center is now offering two new academies. Each program is a pilot program, one is a Retail Fundamentals Academy and the other is a Restaurant and Hospitality Academy. These were chosen due to the local labor market data that shows the need for stronger workforce in these areas. Each academy will last about a month with classes twice a week. The goal of each training session is to help boost the resumes of participants and allow for further growth in the retail and hospitality departments throughout the county.

“These academies come at just the right time to support and strengthen our local workforce,” Carrie Groover general manager at the Visalia Marriott said. “Every restaurant or store has their star employees that can be promoted, or have been promoted; they need to be invested in with trainings that focus on growing them and their skills in customer service, communication and other topics.”