Kenny G set to serenade Visalia this April

Kenneth Gorelick, better known as “Kenny G,” is a saxophonist that has been mesmerizing the world with his smooth jazz since the early 80’s. On April 27, he’ll be playing his way to the Visalia Fox Theater. He’s played for multiple musical soundtracks, earned a spot in the Guiness book of world records and has even serenaded Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s day once. Fans of Gorelick can purchase tickets for the event at www.foxvisalia.org.

Gorelick’s jazzy tunes are best known for his many movie soundtracks, such as in Dying Young with Julia Roberts and The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. More recently, he contributed to the soundtrack of Nickelodeon’s The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run in 2021, with his cover of “My Heart Will Go On” as well as “Gary’s Song.”

Not only that, but Gorelick has a history of pumping out music like there’s no tomorrow. Since the dawn of his career, he has produced 18 compilation albums, 41 single albums, three live albums and 15 studio albums. Gorelick has been nominated for several grammy awards as well, winning himself “Best Instrumental Composition” for his piece called “Forever in Love.” He has also won two NAACP awards in 1994 and 1998 for “Outstanding Jazz Artist.” Lastly, in 1989 and 1994 he won the Soul Train Music Awards for “Best Jazz Album.” Gorelick collaborated with different artists during the span of his solo career, including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Natalie Cole, Steve Miller, Michael Bolton and Aretha Franklin.