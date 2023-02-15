Porterville club helps fund women’s education

The Zonta Club of Porterville is offering three scholarships geared towards young women graduating from Porterville school districts, including Burton School districts. According to the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, these scholarship opportunities recognize commitment to volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to women’s empowerment.

Applications for the scholarships are available from each high school’s scholarship coordinator or from Family HealthCare Network operations project manager Norma Verduzco at [email protected] or at 559-737-4755. Completed applications must be turned in by March 1. Each scholarship will be granted in the full amount at the respective school of the lucky applicant during each school’s awards ceremonies.

The scholarships being offered by the Zonta Club are the 2023 Young Women in Public Affairs Award, the 2023 Community Service Award and the 2023 Marcia Brown Memorial Scholarship; each scholarship is worth approximately $1,000. The Zonta Club of Porterville, founded in 1948, is a section of Zonta International, a worldwide service organization dedicated to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy.