Porterville club helps fund women’s education

Zonta Club of Porterville offers three young women the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education
PORTERVILLE – Young women who are graduating from Porterville Unified and Burton School districts have an opportunity to apply and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The Zonta Club of Porterville is offering three scholarships geared towards young women graduating from Porterville school districts, including Burton School districts. According to the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, these scholarship opportunities recognize commitment to volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to women’s empowerment.
Applications for the scholarships are available from each high school’s scholarship coordinator or from Family HealthCare Network operations project manager Norma Verduzco at [email protected] or at 559-737-4755. Completed applications must be turned in by March 1. Each scholarship will be granted in the full amount at the respective school of the lucky applicant during each school’s awards ceremonies.
The scholarships being offered by the Zonta Club are the 2023 Young Women in Public Affairs Award, the 2023 Community Service Award and the 2023 Marcia Brown Memorial Scholarship; each scholarship is worth approximately $1,000. The Zonta Club of Porterville, founded in 1948, is a section of Zonta International, a worldwide service organization dedicated to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy.
For the 2023 Young Women Public Affairs Award, applicants are asked to discuss their voluntary commitment to their school and community. Additionally, they must reflect on the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country as well as across the globe. According to the chamber, the lucky applicant will receive a $1,000 scholarship and will also be eligible for additional awards from Zonta’s district and international avenues.
The 2023 Community Service Award is a scholarship meant to recognize a woman who contributes to her community through volunteer work. It was initially established as a way to honor past Zonta member Mona Gauger, who passed away in 2008. This year, the scholarship is being awarded in honor of past member Sharon Scarbrough, who passed away in 2022, in the amount of $1,100.
The 2023 Marcia Brown Memorial Scholarship, also a $1,000 award, honors the memory of past Zonta member Marcia Brown, who passed away in 2021. According to the chamber, the scholarship honors her by offering a deserving, graduating high school senior who would like to pursue an education in a healthcare field.