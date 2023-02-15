SOCCER: Highlanders seven-goal shutout ends the Tribe’s season

The McLane Highlanders score seven goals to shut out the Tulare Union Tribe and move on to the quarterfinals
FRESNO – The McLane Highlanders send the scoreless Tulare Union Tribe home after putting up seven goals in the first round of the Division III playoffs.
The Tulare Union Tribe hit the end of the line after a 7-0 loss to the McLane Highlanders in the first round of playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Highlanders kicked off the game with a goal just two minutes in and followed it with two more before halftime. The Tribe’s offense set up several shots throughout the game, but couldn’t seem to get one past the McLane goalie. With four more goals in the second half, the Highlanders punched their ticket to the quarterfinals and sent the Tribe home scoreless.
“We got to watch some film on [the Tribe],” McLane head coach Erik Rodriguez said. “They had some good players, they were organized defensively. Fortunately I had some fast players that were able to get past their guys.”
McLane’s strength against the Tribe was their speed. Though it took a few offside calls to perfect their strategy, once they could get around the Tribe’s defense, their forwards were ruthless attackers on the goal. In the second half, they scored four goals by beating the Tribe’s defenders to loose balls in the open space between the last defender and the goal. With nobody to stop them but the goalie, the Highlanders were able to quickly run up the score.
Still, the game was significantly more evenly matched than the score reflects. While the defense did struggle against the Highlanders, Tulare Union set up a strong offensive push and had several shots on goal, but were unable to get the ball past the goalie.
“They didn’t give up,” Tulare Union head coach Frank Mello said. “We have three guys out. It’s not an excuse, everyone has injuries. You depend on certain players and they aren’t there. You have to face adversity.”
Even with some players injured already, the Tribe faced a few during the game as well. There were a few rolled ankles and junior Kobe Lytle separated his shoulder with just two minutes left in the game, only shortly after he had subbed in for another injured player himself. Despite all the challenges, the Tribe pushed through and played with heart even as they watched the Highlanders hammer the final nail into the end of their season with each goal.
The Tribe were 7-16-2 overall this season, which earned them the 15th seed in the Division III playoffs. The season started strong with huge wins over Kingsburg and Sierra Pacific right out of the gate. Then, they faced some tough losses against some of the Bakersfield schools in tournaments as they prepared for league play. During those tournaments, the Tribe played ten full games in just eleven days between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17.
“We didn’t quite physically bounce back,” Mello said. “Mentally, it’s a lot and it’s still a pretty young team.”
Two of the upperclassmen, senior Fabian Sandoval and junior Angel Orozco were the team’s leading scorers this season. While Sandoval will be graduating and moving on to play at College of the Sequoias in Visalia next year, Orozco will be back as a senior, ready to step up and lead the team.
The Tribe will have eight seniors graduating, but eleven juniors will hopefully return next season along with one freshman and two sophomores. With a tough season that ended with a difficult playoff game, they’ll return next year with experience and knowledge from playing tougher teams behind them.
Mello is already devising a new conditioning plan that utilizes the brand new weight room at Tulare Union. They’ll spend the summer lifting weights to build strength while also training for agility and speed, then come back even stronger in the fall to hone their skills on the soccer field.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Mello said. “We have some stuff to build on.”