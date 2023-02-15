SOCCER: Highlanders seven-goal shutout ends the Tribe’s season

The Tulare Union Tribe hit the end of the line after a 7-0 loss to the McLane Highlanders in the first round of playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Highlanders kicked off the game with a goal just two minutes in and followed it with two more before halftime. The Tribe’s offense set up several shots throughout the game, but couldn’t seem to get one past the McLane goalie. With four more goals in the second half, the Highlanders punched their ticket to the quarterfinals and sent the Tribe home scoreless.

“We got to watch some film on [the Tribe],” McLane head coach Erik Rodriguez said. “They had some good players, they were organized defensively. Fortunately I had some fast players that were able to get past their guys.”

McLane’s strength against the Tribe was their speed. Though it took a few offside calls to perfect their strategy, once they could get around the Tribe’s defense, their forwards were ruthless attackers on the goal. In the second half, they scored four goals by beating the Tribe’s defenders to loose balls in the open space between the last defender and the goal. With nobody to stop them but the goalie, the Highlanders were able to quickly run up the score.