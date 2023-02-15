Visalia Rawhide opens playing field for employment opportunities

The event is set for Feb. 25 at the Valley Strong Ballpark, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone looking for work can seize a slot amongst 150 to 200 concessions positions including cooks, bartenders, runners, ticket office staff, ushers, guest relations, retail and more. All positions are seasonal, but according to Visalia Rawhide director of community relations Joe Ross, the opportunity is a great way to cash in on some extra money and experience.

“If somebody comes in here with a great attitude and is smiley and energetic, those are the people that we want to have on the front lines,” Ross said.

For the event, people must fill out an application prior to the fair and are encouraged to bring a resume if possible. The application can be found on the Visalia Rawhide social media pages like Facebook and Instagram, where it can be filled out at the link provided on both pages. Ross also recommended bringing some drinking water to sip on during the event, as the concessions stand will not be available

“Realistically, other than having to stand in line and wait to talk to somebody, it’s a really simple, easy process,” Ross said.