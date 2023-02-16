1852 Visalia ropes community together with Boots and Brews event

1852 Visalia invites the community to dress up and join in for a Boots and Brews event to celebrate the roots of the region
VISALIA – After 1852 Visalia spent the first few months building up the soccer community, they are now looking to kick off a string of individually themed monthly parties, starting with boots and brews.
This Saturday Feb. 18, 1852 Visalia is hosting a Boots and Brews Party for all to join from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The party invites everyone to dress in their best western gear, with a cowboy hat and boots or whatever fits the theme best. Founder and CEO Jeremy Schultz said they wanted to connect to more than just the soccer community and have begun to do so by hosting a variety of different themed monthly parties. Each party is suited for the whole community, including families. At the Boots and Brews party, there will be an array of events, like mechanical bull riding, roping, stick pony races and more for people of all ages.
“We encourage people outside of the scope of soccer to come and check out some of these parties, have a good time, see the culture of the community that we’re building here, and make friends,” Schultz said. “We feel like these parties are a place where community thrives, and you make new friends and just have a good time.”
To get the party started, participants will have the opportunity to ride a mechanical bull and head to the tap room to grab a beer. The tap room will be open for the entirety of the night and there will be food vendors for anyone who works up an appetite. Throughout the evening there will be live music from Biscuits and Gravy as well as the Floyd Vanlaningham Band.
In addition to the mechanical bull, party goers will be able to race stick ponies to win Boot Barn gift cards in an adult and children’s division. There will also be an adult and children’s division for roping competitions with gift cards on the line as well. As the party is a western theme, there will also be a best dressed competition for youth and adults with an opportunity to win.
Schultz said 1852 Visalia’s brand was built around the “roots of the region” and hosting a western themed party is something that could resonate with anyone in the Valley. Agriculture is everywhere and most people have a connection to it whether through farming, cattle ranching or through a variety of other ways.
“There’s a direct familiarity with the western theme and it is exciting for us to highlight something that’s so important to us here and in the area,” Schultz said.
The Boots and Brews is just one of many themed parties the brewery has planned this year. Schultz said the brewery hosted a themed party in October and another in December, and they saw an amazing turn out. It has since inspired them to make it a regular occurrence. Following the Feb. 18 event, 1852 Visalia will host a Lucha Xtreme event the following weekend on Feb. 25. In March they will also be hosting a large springfest event with the release of a specially brewed beer. Additional theme parties to keep an eye out for are dynamic duo and adult prom to name a few.
“[1852] is based around the soccer community…but we also have a 10 barrel brew house and a massive brewery here on site with a large tap room and beer garden,” Schultz said. “We want to utilize the spaces for everybody from every walk of life in our community.”