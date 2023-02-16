1852 Visalia ropes community together with Boots and Brews event

“We encourage people outside of the scope of soccer to come and check out some of these parties, have a good time, see the culture of the community that we’re building here, and make friends,” Schultz said. “We feel like these parties are a place where community thrives, and you make new friends and just have a good time.”

To get the party started, participants will have the opportunity to ride a mechanical bull and head to the tap room to grab a beer. The tap room will be open for the entirety of the night and there will be food vendors for anyone who works up an appetite. Throughout the evening there will be live music from Biscuits and Gravy as well as the Floyd Vanlaningham Band.

In addition to the mechanical bull, party goers will be able to race stick ponies to win Boot Barn gift cards in an adult and children’s division. There will also be an adult and children’s division for roping competitions with gift cards on the line as well. As the party is a western theme, there will also be a best dressed competition for youth and adults with an opportunity to win.

Schultz said 1852 Visalia’s brand was built around the “roots of the region” and hosting a western themed party is something that could resonate with anyone in the Valley. Agriculture is everywhere and most people have a connection to it whether through farming, cattle ranching or through a variety of other ways.