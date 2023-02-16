BASKETBALL: Mt. Whitney makes a first round exit after facing the West High Vikings

The leading scorer for the Pioneers was freshman Israel Briggs, who had 14 points in the game against West. Briggs is only 14-years-old, but he’s already 6-feet-4-inches tall and plays like he’s been on varsity for four years. He finds open space on the court and gets shots off consistently on offense. On defense, he goes up for blocks without committing fouls. He didn’t have a single personal foul in the game against West. From here, he can only get better, which is promising for the Mt. Whitney program.

“I just told Israel, ‘You’re not a freshman. You play like a senior,’” Mt. Whitney head coach Jeff Lynch said. “A 14-year-old kid that has a high motor and wants to just put everybody on his back. He has a great attitude, great work ethic, and is very coachable. Can’t beat that.”

The Pioneers have five freshmen on their roster and all five had playing time against West. With four seniors graduating, those freshmen are the future of the program. There are also several juniors who will be returning next year and bringing their experience back to the team. Junior Jayden Dillihunt was only two baskets behind Briggs, putting up ten points for the Pioneers.

Mt. Whitney had a strong season finishing third in the EYL, and their record included some impressive games. They pulled off a 48-33 win in their first game against Porterville, who finished as the league champions. The Panthers did manage to beat Mt. Whitney the second time they met, but the Pioneers took them to double overtime.