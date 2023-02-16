Mike Rivas awarded Man of the Year in Woodlake

Mike Rivas, a lifelong resident of Woodlake and the owner of Woodlake Growers Supply, gets honored by city through Man of the Year award
WOODLAKE – After three generations of residing in Woodlake, and years of serving its residents through his feed and hardware store, Mike Rivas was named 2023 Man of the Year.
On the corner of East Naranjo Boulevard sits a feed and hardware store that takes a person back in time. With its aged wooden walls and lines of cowboys loading up on feed for their livestock, it serves has a glimpse into Woodlake’s agriculturally rich history. Mike Rivas, the owner of Woodlake Growers Supply, has served agricultural workers in Woodlake with pride for years. This year, he was honored for that dedication, and was awarded Man of the Year.
Rivas has been a lifelong resident of Woodlake. His family has resided in the community for three generations, making Rivas’s history in the city extensive. Rivas has served as a resource for residents in his time, often making himself available for all livestock and small motor questions, concerns and needs. He has often been called on to sponsor and mentor kids, as well as adults, in a variety of endeavors.
Not only that, but Rivas is a big supporter of community and school sports teams and other activities. He is an advocate for youth in agriculture and serves as Beef Livestock Chairperson for the Tulare County Fair. He and his wife, Leslie Rivas, also raise cattle and mentor beef exhibitors in the county and beyond. His pride and dedication to his city is evident in this advocacy for the community.
This award is part of many that are given to residents or businesses who have contributed to make Woodlake a better place. An anonymous committee reviews nominees to select the winners. The following groups will select an anonymous person from within their group to be on this committee: City of Woodlake, Woodlake Police, Chamber of Commerce, Lions/Lady Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis, The HomeGrown Project, Woodlake Unified School District and Woodlake High School.
On March 3, the city will gather at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building to celebrate Rivas and other winners this year. The dinner will be at 6 p.m., and tickets will be on sale starting Feb 17. Residents can purchase tickets at City Hall, the Woodlake High School office or by contacting Sally Pace at 559-805-3975.