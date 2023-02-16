Mike Rivas awarded Man of the Year in Woodlake

On the corner of East Naranjo Boulevard sits a feed and hardware store that takes a person back in time. With its aged wooden walls and lines of cowboys loading up on feed for their livestock, it serves has a glimpse into Woodlake’s agriculturally rich history. Mike Rivas, the owner of Woodlake Growers Supply, has served agricultural workers in Woodlake with pride for years. This year, he was honored for that dedication, and was awarded Man of the Year.

Rivas has been a lifelong resident of Woodlake. His family has resided in the community for three generations, making Rivas’s history in the city extensive. Rivas has served as a resource for residents in his time, often making himself available for all livestock and small motor questions, concerns and needs. He has often been called on to sponsor and mentor kids, as well as adults, in a variety of endeavors.

Not only that, but Rivas is a big supporter of community and school sports teams and other activities. He is an advocate for youth in agriculture and serves as Beef Livestock Chairperson for the Tulare County Fair. He and his wife, Leslie Rivas, also raise cattle and mentor beef exhibitors in the county and beyond. His pride and dedication to his city is evident in this advocacy for the community.