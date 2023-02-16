Visalia rolls out road work after recent deluge on Mooney Blvd

Visalia’s public works department commences construction on a roadway on Mooney Boulevard after the asphalt depressed due to recent flooding
VISALIA – After a road depression caused by a faulty storm drain on Mooney Boulevard nearly three weeks ago, Visalia’s public works department is set to repair the road by the end of this week.
A road on Mooney Boulevard was left with a large depression that was a result of a defective storm drain, which was a result of the recent deluge in the county. To remedy this, repair work will commence on Feb. 15 to permanently resolve the road depression. It is expected to be open at the end of the week on Feb. 17, barring any delays or unexpected conditions, according to Visalia’s public works director, Nick Bartsch.
“The recent storms in January exacerbated the [storm drain’s] issue, ultimately causing the depression in the road. We anticipate the pipeline will be repaired [on Feb 17], permanent street repairs to the road will follow tomorrow, and the area is expected to return to normal traffic flow on Friday,” Bartsch said.
To allow for repairs as quickly as possible, temporary traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day starting Feb. 15 through the project’s completion. Repair work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with lane closures and delays expected. During this time, Mooney Boulevard will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes from Riggin Avenue to W. Corvina Ave. The existing northbound lanes of Mooney Boulevard will facilitate one lane of traffic for each direction.
The road depression was found on Visalia’s Mooney Boulevard, just north of Riggin Avenue, on Jan. 21. At the time of the discovery, Visalia’s public works department installed a temporary plate to securely cover the depression until crews were able to fully diagnose and plan the needed repairs. The damage came after heavy rainfall and flooding plunged Tulare County into a state of emergency just two weeks into the new year.
“We understand the concern at the time of the road depression’s discovery and have continued to monitor the effectiveness and safety of the temporary plate put in place on that Saturday,” Bartsch said. “We appreciate the patience of nearby residents and anyone traveling in the area as we work to permanently resolve the depression this week.”
On Jan. 13, the National Weather Service recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
In addition to these lane closures, the Mooney Boulevard entrance of Shannon Village Market will remain closed 24 hours a day. To access businesses in Shannon Village Market, such as Super Taco and Valero, drivers can enter from Riggin Ave.