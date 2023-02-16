Visalia rolls out road work after recent deluge on Mooney Blvd

“The recent storms in January exacerbated the [storm drain’s] issue, ultimately causing the depression in the road. We anticipate the pipeline will be repaired [on Feb 17], permanent street repairs to the road will follow tomorrow, and the area is expected to return to normal traffic flow on Friday,” Bartsch said.

To allow for repairs as quickly as possible, temporary traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day starting Feb. 15 through the project’s completion. Repair work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with lane closures and delays expected. During this time, Mooney Boulevard will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes from Riggin Avenue to W. Corvina Ave. The existing northbound lanes of Mooney Boulevard will facilitate one lane of traffic for each direction.

The road depression was found on Visalia’s Mooney Boulevard, just north of Riggin Avenue, on Jan. 21. At the time of the discovery, Visalia’s public works department installed a temporary plate to securely cover the depression until crews were able to fully diagnose and plan the needed repairs. The damage came after heavy rainfall and flooding plunged Tulare County into a state of emergency just two weeks into the new year.