BASKETBALL: Hawks escape Marauders’ trap defense, go to semis

“We felt that our size advantage would help us get into the basket inside and it did,” Mission Oak head coach Dave Caetano said. “We have some very good inside players, so that was key.”

In the first quarter, the trap defense strategy worked and the Marauders were able to generate turnovers that resulted in breakaways for layups, but the Hawks started to plan their escape from the trap in the second quarter. They were able to utilize their size advantage in getting players to the inside quickly on offense through the second and third quarters. With a little patience, the Hawks spread out down the court and found ways to pass through, over and around the Monache defense, pulling ahead by halftime and staying ahead in the third.

“They weren’t supposed to be [passing like that] but they got under pressure and they’re kids,” Caetano said.