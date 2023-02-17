Homeless encampment receives sleeping bags from community donations

“I know none of us like to see it, but I know I have had friends that have ended up homeless for no reason of their own,” Mata said. “And I think we should all have some compassion for the folks that are experiencing homelessness. I just wish there was more of that in the world.”

Mata was particularly touched by the stories of some of the women in the encampment. According to deputy city manager Josh McDonnell, there are 46 women and 42 men residing in the temporary settlement. When Mata took to social media to raise money, her focus was on women in particular. In turn she received donations from 15 individuals, who were women from a variety of locations including some from out of state.

“I just got a little teary eyed [at the meeting] and just was like, you know what, I would hate to be homeless in this cold,” Mata said. “I just reached out to my friends and said that the stories had touched me and asked if anybody would help me buy sleeping bags for people that are experiencing homelessness.”