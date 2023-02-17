Local SJV Homes raises inventory, builds 600 homes in 2022

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) was by far one of the most active builders in the San Joaquin Valley, beating its own record by closing 618 homes last year alone. The local home-building group opened four new communities and closed three other neighborhoods. This year they are already opening two locations in Dinuba and Visalia, leading the local builder to close its 3,500th home this March.

“We continue to have confidence in the Central Valley market and in our ability to build quality homes to meet the needs of our homebuyers and neighbors,” Joe Leal, co-founder of SJV Homes, said in a statement.

Currently, SJV Homes has 902 units located in Tulare County, exceeding the number of homes they have built in Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties. It presently has homes available in the cities of Delano, Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Reedley, Tulare and Visalia. But this was no easy feat, and Leal explained the challenges they have faced amid inflation, supply chain issues and buyers who are weary of buying homes with high interest rates.