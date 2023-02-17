Local SJV Homes raises inventory, builds 600 homes in 2022

San Joaquin Valley Homes closed 618 homes last year, set to close its 3,500th home this March
VISALIA – San Joaquin Valley Homes pulled more building permits than any other builder in both Tulare and Kings counties last year, totaling over 600 building permits in 2022.
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) was by far one of the most active builders in the San Joaquin Valley, beating its own record by closing 618 homes last year alone. The local home-building group opened four new communities and closed three other neighborhoods. This year they are already opening two locations in Dinuba and Visalia, leading the local builder to close its 3,500th home this March.
“We continue to have confidence in the Central Valley market and in our ability to build quality homes to meet the needs of our homebuyers and neighbors,” Joe Leal, co-founder of SJV Homes, said in a statement.
Currently, SJV Homes has 902 units located in Tulare County, exceeding the number of homes they have built in Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties. It presently has homes available in the cities of Delano, Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Reedley, Tulare and Visalia. But this was no easy feat, and Leal explained the challenges they have faced amid inflation, supply chain issues and buyers who are weary of buying homes with high interest rates.
“[However] our hardworking sales team helped more than 600 families find a new home last year. That shows us the folks in the communities where we build trust us and are confident when purchasing one of our beautiful homes in well-located neighborhoods throughout the Valley.” Leal said.
All SJV Homes’ projects are part of a joint venture partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate development management company. To date, SJV Homes and Presidio have partnered on more than 35 projects totaling more than 4,500 units.
The following is a breakdown of SJV Homes’ current communities:
Tulare County
- Montebella, Dinuba: 127 units
- Cypress Park, Tulare: 154 units
- Kensington, Tulare: 248 units
- Arbor Gates, Visalia: 91 units
- Greystone, Visalia: 187 units
- Vista del Sol, Visalia: 95 units
Kings County
- Bella Vista, Hanford: 247 units
- Bonterra, Hanford: 300 units
- Hidden Oaks, Hanford: 108 units
- Sterling Oaks, Hanford: 106 units
Fresno County
- Summerlyn, Kingsburg: 166 units
- San Rio, Reedley: 150 units
Kern County
- Pheasant Court, Delano: 148 units
- Quail Run, Delano: 130 units
2023 Openings
- Montebella, Dinuba: 127 units
- Maplewood, Visalia: 138 units