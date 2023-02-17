Visalia not included in Cal Water rates increase

This raise was planned in Cal Water’s multi-year infrastructure improvement plan in order to supply reliable and clean drinking water, Cal Water recognized the need to improve their current infrastructure. The typical customer uses almost 10,000 gallons of water per month, according to Cal Water’s proposal document. To maintain the system and improve infrastructure, there would have to be an increase of one cent per day, beginning in 2023, followed by an increase of 5 cents per day in 2024.

“The upgrades for existing infrastructure is to make it last longer, or operate and work more efficiently,” Kingsman said. “[We plan] to retrofit tanks which helps extend the life of the tanks.”

Although Visalia won’t be part of the rate increase, they will still see benefits from it. The plan is to replace over 37,000 feet of main water lines in Visalia alone, which would mitigate pipe failure or aging. For the entire water district, including Visalia if needed, Cal Water will use these funds to improve water treatment and centers. Additionally, there will be pump, water meter and pressure tank replacements occurring throughout the district. There will also be a new well station constructed in order to meet fire needs.