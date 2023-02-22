Donner Party descendant presents at Tulare Library

The story of the tragic attempt to cross the Sierra Nevadas in the winter of 1846-47 will be told through a DVD presentation. Hillman will be available to answer questions following the showing. Hillman is a fourth-generation Californian, native Tulareian and the focus of her presentation will be on a completed genealogical story of the Donner family, not just a how-to research program.

In 1846, a group of migrants were traveling west to California from Independence, Missouri. Along the way, different families joined the group, totalling around 80 migrants. Unfortunately the group got caught in the snowy Sierra Nevadas and was forced to find ways to survive. Camps were put together at what is now known as Donner Lake because there was too much snow for the group to carry on.

Of the 80, about half were ultimately able to make it through the Sierras, many dying from the elements and malnutrition. Many in the group left behind the majority of their belongings before heading up the Sierras, loosening the load on the weary animals, but also losing many valuable items. After the camps were set up, a handful of men and women set out on a mission in snowshoes, trudging through the snow to get help.