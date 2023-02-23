AG Bonta offers condolences after arrests in 2020 Visalia murder case

“While we cannot erase the pain and trauma experienced by those involved in this case, we hope that these arrests bring some level of closure for the victim’s family and to the Visalia community,” Bonta said. “Today’s announcement should send a strong message: Law enforcement partners statewide are working together to protect the safety of Californians and will not rest until the job is done. I thank our partners… for their work to apprehend these suspects to face accountability.”

The warrants resulted in arrests of seven suspects in connection with Molina’s murder: Antonio Castaneda, 20, Candelaria Ramos, 48, Jennifer Ruiz-Castaned, 18, Jose Ramos-Castaneda, 21, Jose Patricio Ramos Jr., 51, Maria Griselda-Campos, 43, and a male juvenile, 16.

They were arrested on a variety of different charges including homicide, accessory to homicide, felony conspiracy and resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer. The arrests in this matter have been referred to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal prosecution.