BASKETBALL: Brothers lead Mustangs to overtime win, head to championship

“This is all on [the players],” Tulare Western head coach Keith Rickard said. “I didn’t have to do much during this game. We prepared them and they went out and did a great job. They could’ve caved there at the end in overtime but they battled through and pulled it out.”

The Ficher brothers both played almost the entire game against the Panthers, usually with Carmine at shooting guard and Malachi at point guard. They were the top scorers for the Mustangs, with Carmine, a senior, scoring 17 points while Malachi, a sophomore, scored 19. Malachi in particular has a tendency to draw penalties. He had 10 free throw opportunities and made eight of them throughout the game. Two key free throws from Malachi helped the Mustangs pull ahead for the win in overtime.

“[The pressure] was definitely there but I just shoot the free throw,” Malachi said. “It’s a simple answer. Just shoot the free throw.”